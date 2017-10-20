autoevolution
 

Have Elon Musk Constantly Stare at You with This "Elon's Musk" Air Freshener

20 Oct 2017, 16:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With Christmas rapidly approaching, you might have to start thinking about those small presents you'll give to people you don't really care too much about. You will probably end up buying some generic Christmas-themed stuff just like the ones you're very likely to receive in return.
3 photos
SpaceX Mars citySpaceX Moon base
Wouldn't it be better if you gave someone the gift of Elon? Sure, it would have to be somebody with a pretty strong sense of humor, or it could turn into an awkward situation very quickly. Plus, they would have to know who Elon Musk is or you would essentially gift them an air freshener in the shape of some dude's face.

The best thing about this is that it makes a great present for both people who like Elon Musk and Tesla, and those who hate the CEO and his EV-making company. The former might actually get excited about it while the latter are likely to have a good laugh. It would be like giving a Donald Trump air freshener to 90% of the planet's population.

Alright, we've come this far with our story and you're probably still wondering whether all this is real. Yes, yes it is. You can access Elon's Musk website and check it out for yourself. It obviously has no connection with the actual Elon Musk and we'd actually be quite curious to see what he thinks of it.

The page was created by some anonymous guys who noticed there was " a distinct lack of Musk-based puns on the internet." We saw that too, but we didn't come with the brilliant idea of launching an Elon Musk-shaped air freshener called Elon's Musk. Actually, that's only funny if you know what musk is and where it comes from.

It's worth browsing the entire website just to get a few laughs. For instance, the "About" page includes their Top Secret master plan: "1. Sell air-fresheners; 2. ?; 3. Profit; 4. Buy Model 3's." That's the kind of honesty that sells you air fresheners.

The FAQ section is also worthy of your attention. "Question: Do these actually smell like Elon Musk? Anser: We've never actually smelt him, but we imagine it's something like this air freshener." The price for one freshener is $6.90 (or 4.90 euros), but if you buy the three-pack, that's just $17.90 (11.90 euros). They're not cheap for an air freshener, but then again neither is the Model 3.
Elon Musk air freshener Musk elon's musk lol
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeAll car models  