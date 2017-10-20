Have Elon Musk Constantly Stare at You with This "Elon's Musk" Air Freshener

Wouldn't it be better if you gave someone the gift of Elon? Sure, it would have to be somebody with a pretty strong sense of humor, or it could turn into an awkward situation very quickly. Plus, they would have to know who Elon Musk
is or you would essentially gift them an air freshener in the shape of some dude's face.
The best thing about this is that it makes a great present for both people who like Elon Musk and Tesla
, and those who hate the CEO and his EV-making company. The former might actually get excited about it while the latter are likely to have a good laugh. It would be like giving a Donald Trump air freshener to 90% of the planet's population.
Alright, we've come this far with our story and you're probably still wondering whether all this is real. Yes, yes it is. You can access Elon's Musk website
and check it out for yourself. It obviously has no connection with the actual Elon Musk and we'd actually be quite curious to see what he thinks of it.
The page was created by some anonymous guys who noticed there was " a distinct lack of Musk-based puns on the internet."
We saw that too, but we didn't come with the brilliant idea of launching an Elon Musk-shaped air freshener called Elon's Musk. Actually, that's only funny if you know what musk is and where it comes from.
It's worth browsing the entire website just to get a few laughs. For instance, the "About" page includes their Top Secret master plan: "1. Sell air-fresheners; 2. ?; 3. Profit; 4. Buy Model 3's."
That's the kind of honesty that sells you air fresheners.
The FAQ section is also worthy of your attention. "Question: Do these actually smell like Elon Musk? Anser: We've never actually smelt him, but we imagine it's something like this air freshener."
The price for one freshener is $6.90 (or 4.90 euros), but if you buy the three-pack, that's just $17.90 (11.90 euros). They're not cheap for an air freshener, but then again neither is the Model 3.