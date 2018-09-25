2019 Chevrolet Blazer Starts at $29,995

At a time when we don’t get to see a new Chevy being released as often as we would like, the arrival of an SUV originating from Detroit is like a breath of fresh air.

Described by Chevy as the “boldest, most progressive expression of Chevrolet design,” the model plans to blend to usual lines seen on an SUV with a front end inspired by the



“The Blazer’s design offers customers a crossover that can exceed their needs, matching their unique personality,” said in a statement Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director.



“Blazer sets a new design language for Chevy’s crossover family and extends our momentum into one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.”



The engine on the entry-level Blazer is a 2.5-liter I-4 that develops 193 hp and is controlled via a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will be sold with two of the planned trims, the L and Blazer.



For the more pretentious, Chevy will offer a 305 hp 3.6-liter V6, that will come as standard for the other two models, the RS and Premier.



Standard features on all of the versions are, among other things, the 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, rear seat reminder, and HD rear vision camera.



Depending on the trim chosen, the carmaker can add things like a twin-clutch AWD system, adaptive cruise control or wireless charging.



