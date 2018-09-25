autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Blazer Starts at $29,995

25 Sep 2018, 13:58 UTC
by author pic
At a time when we don’t get to see a new Chevy being released as often as we would like, the arrival of an SUV originating from Detroit is like a breath of fresh air.
Four trims, two engine and a starting price of $29,995. These are the numbers that make up the brand new Chevrolet Blazer midsize SUV, as it is getting ready to arrive at dealerships in January 2019.

Described by Chevy as the “boldest, most progressive expression of Chevrolet design,” the model plans to blend to usual lines seen on an SUV with a front end inspired by the Camaro, creating a machine just fit to be  slotted between the Equinox and Traverse.

“The Blazer’s design offers customers a crossover that can exceed their needs, matching their unique personality,” said in a statement Steve Majoros, Chevrolet marketing director.

“Blazer sets a new design language for Chevy’s crossover family and extends our momentum into one of the industry’s fastest-growing segments.”

The engine on the entry-level Blazer is a 2.5-liter I-4 that develops 193 hp and is controlled via a nine-speed automatic transmission. It will be sold with two of the planned trims, the L and Blazer.

For the more pretentious, Chevy will offer a 305 hp 3.6-liter V6, that will come as standard for the other two models, the RS and Premier.

Standard features on all of the versions are, among other things, the 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, rear seat reminder, and HD rear vision camera.

Depending on the trim chosen, the carmaker can add things like a twin-clutch AWD system, adaptive cruise control or wireless charging.

Chevrolet did not yet release the full price list for the Blazer, but only the starting price. In the document attached below you can find the full list of features for the SUV.
