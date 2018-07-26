Toyota Supra Spied in Detail at Nurburgring Gas Station

The Toyota Supra is an angry sportscar with the face of a shark and a heart made by German engineers. Here it is at the famous Nurburgring race track putting in some work before the official reveal.

4 photos



If the



Their specs have been all but confirmed: 265 HP from a base 2.0-liter inline-4 and 340 HP from the inline-6 engine you'll find things like the 540i and X5 xDrive40i. Even though BMW says its Z4 roadster sister model is going to be softer, they are still keeping the 381 HP version of the 3.0-liter for themselves.



Camaro SUV, SUV - we wouldn't be surprised if this sports car is just a runup for the Supra 6 SUV. But for now, the car we're getting does look good.



Several low 2-door models that have come out in the past few years look like land sharks, especially the Aston Martin Vantage. The new Supra also has that round but pointy nose sticking out past the front of the car and a shape that would cut through the water.



Its purposeful back end is dominated by a large air diffuser that occupies about half the bumper and a ducktail spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. Rumor has it the powerful model will cost about $63,000 which is a lot of money. But the older Supra models weren't cheap either.



