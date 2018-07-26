2020 Audi RS6 (and Probably the RS7) Will Get 605 HP from New V8 Engine

The Audi A6 is now in its 5th generation, not including the 100 series, and we're eagerly waiting to see what the performance versions are like. The S6 will have a couple less cylinder under the hood, but the RS6 is still going to be a 4.0-liter V8 powerhouse.

Previous reports suggested the RS6/7 performance would be replaced by a e-tron model with technology borrowed from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Why does that sound like it's going to cost an arm and a leg? The size of the engine is a given, since it's been co-developed with Porsche and went into literally every big luxury car you can imagine, even a Lamborghini. However, the output was always a mystery. Estimates put it between 560 and 650Now a new report from Autocar magazine tries to shed new light on the matter. The British publication claims that the 2020 RS6 Avant will match the 605 horsepower output of the performance version.However, torque is going to go up by 50 Nm, which is excellent news considering the new A6 weighs slightly more. The HP number would place the RS6 right between the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 S . We all know how the performance model handles itself in a drag race against those two, but maybe Audi is making tweaks to the quattro and gearbox. A 48-volt electrical system will be used so that we might see trick anti-roll bars and other enhancements.When will it be ready? Our source claims that the 2020 RS6 will be presented next year during the Frankfurt Motor Show. That's still a long time away, but still better than RS models of old that arrived three or four years after an A6.Presumably, the RS7 is going to match the output of its wagon brother, which is important information for the U.S. market. However, the S8 might pre-date all of them.Previous reports suggested the RS6/7 performance would be replaced by a e-tron model with technology borrowed from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Why does that sound like it's going to cost an arm and a leg?