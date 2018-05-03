Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Races RS6, M5 and AMG GT S

autoevolution
 

Want to ride a surge of exploding gasoline and leave your rivals in the dust? Then you want a brand new Mercedes-AMG E63 S.
We've seen a variety of drag races with the super-sedan from Germany. However, this video features the more practical and slightly less common estate or wagon version (officially called T-Model). It's also a little more low-key, like a rivalry between friends.

The wagon has got the same engine, the same drivetrain and an insatiable desire to crush its rivals. The beating heart of this AMG is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 612 HP and 850 Nm of torque. However, the sedan is lighter at 1,880 kilos compared to 1,995kg in the case of the wagon. As such, the 0 to 100 km/h drops from 3.4 to 3.6 seconds.

Still, the showroom-fresh E63 S destroys its main rival, the Audi RS6, even though the latter appears to be fitted with the performance package. AMG just set the benchmark pretty high with the way this wagon launches off the line.

The older generation BMW M5 poses no threat. It can't slingshot, as only its rear tires hook up into the Dutch runway.

This video is like one big, continuous V8 concert, and even a Japanese car makes a sonorous appearance. It's the Lexus IS F, the only naturally aspirated 5-liter model here. Nobody expects it to compete, but it's nice to see it try.

The same cannot be said about the AMG GT S. Sure, it's only got 510 HP from the same 4-liter as the E63, but that's a dedicated 2-seat sports car competing with a 5-meter load lugger. AWD really does wonders in this case.

The only contestant giving the E63 S trouble is that black RS6 at the end of the video. But we're pretty sure some engine mapping is the cause of this.

