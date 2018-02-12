Toyota Supra Leaked Specs: 340 HP and 8-Speed Auto, Just Like Z4

All you gas-heads looking for an all-new Toyota Supra that's just like the old one are in for a disappointment. Despite what the rumors said, they aren't going to use Japanese engines for this sports car, not even a hybrid system.

The most recent reports surrounding the car suggested it would be powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, similar to the ones used by the Lexus LS 500 luxury saloon. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.



A 3-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 340 HP (250 kW or 335bhp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) will power the rears exclusively through an 8-speed automatic. Sound familiar? That's because it's the same engine we expect to see in one of the top end BMW Z4 models.



Don't get us wrong; we're really happy that Toyota is using the



The magazine also states several other major specs, starting with the weight of the car: 3,298 pounds (1,496 kilograms). To be honest, we expected much more in this department, especialy considering they have access to carbon technology. The production Supra would measure 4,380mm (172.4in) in length, 1,855mm wide (73in) and 1,290mm tall (50.8in). The tires are listed as 225/50 17-inch in front and 255/45 17-inch at the back.



