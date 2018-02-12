autoevolution
 

Toyota Supra Leaked Specs: 340 HP and 8-Speed Auto, Just Like Z4

All you gas-heads looking for an all-new Toyota Supra that's just like the old one are in for a disappointment. Despite what the rumors said, they aren't going to use Japanese engines for this sports car, not even a hybrid system.
A post on the VW Vortex forum shows scans from the Japanese magazine Best Car's March issue. These claim to have full specs of the upcoming Supra before its official debut.

The most recent reports surrounding the car suggested it would be powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, similar to the ones used by the Lexus LS 500 luxury saloon. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

A 3-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 340 HP (250 kW or 335bhp) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) will power the rears exclusively through an 8-speed automatic. Sound familiar? That's because it's the same engine we expect to see in one of the top end BMW Z4 models.

Don't get us wrong; we're really happy that Toyota is using the B58+ZF8 combo. Sure, a manual would have been impressive, but the Japanese engineers could have easily messed up the automatic gearbox. But the people who like 1,000 horsepower Supras drag-racing supercars won't like the 2019 model very much. You lose some, you win some!

The magazine also states several other major specs, starting with the weight of the car: 3,298 pounds (1,496 kilograms). To be honest, we expected much more in this department, especialy considering they have access to carbon technology. The production Supra would measure 4,380mm (172.4in) in length, 1,855mm wide (73in) and 1,290mm tall (50.8in). The tires are listed as 225/50 17-inch in front and 255/45 17-inch at the back.

Rumor has it that a 2-liter turbo base model with 250 HP will come to the States, while Japan will get the 195 HP mill from the Z4 sDrive20i. Yes, that one has a turbo too, despite lagging behind the GT 85 in the power department. Geneva, here we come?
