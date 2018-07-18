2019 Toyota Supra Confirmed With 2.0-liter Turbo, 3.0-liter Turbo Engine Options

More or less official reports pointed towards it, but now the chief engineer confirmed what we were expecting from the 2019 Toyota Supra. According to Tetsuya Tada, the fifth-generation model will indeed be available with four cylinders, coming in the guise of the B48 2.0-liter turbo manufactured by BMW.
The 3.0-liter turbo, meanwhile, is the B58 inline-six we know and love from plenty of rear- and all-wheel-drive BMW models. Both powerplants are shared with the all-new Z4, which is the open-top and more comfortable half-brother of the Supra.
Based on a document from German transmission manufacturer ZF, the Supra will be available in four flavors. The 2.0-liter churns out 265 PS (261 horsepower) while the 3.0-liter levels up to 340 PS (335 horsepower). On the other hand, the BMW Z4 M40i with the Competition Package has 381 PS (376 horsepower) at its disposal.
The document, sourced by Road & Track, reveals that both engine options of the Supra will use the ZF 8HP automatic transmission, confirming that Toyota didn’t bother with a good ol’ stick shift. BMW, meanwhile, will offer a six-speed manual.
Turning our attention back to Tada-san, he said on the sidelines of the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed that 2JZ engine swapping is a-OK with the all-new Supra. If there’s anything to take into consideration if you’re planning on doing the swap, Tada would like you to “please buy the four-cylinder. It will be cheaper."
To be revealed by year’s end for the 2019 model year, the A90 - also known as J29 - is the first Supra in a long, long time. The A80 – more commonly known as the Mk IV by enthusiasts of the breed - came to a grinding halt at the Aichi plant in Toyota City, Japan in August 2002. The newcomer, along with the G29 generation of the Z4, will be manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr.
