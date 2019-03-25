DMX Takes a Ride in a Stolen Corvette But It’s OK

When he’s not touring to recoup a semblance of financial stability, rapper DMX is in and out of jail on a variety of offense ranging from DUI to making threats or failing to pay support. This is not one of those times, though he did take a spin in a stolen Corvette.
Granted, he wasn’t the one who stole it. TMZ reports that the rapper and his posse went out on Friday night, hitting up the STK restaurant in the W Hotel in Westwood, and a great time was had by all. When it was time to leave, the dude X had arrived with couldn’t find the parking ticket to hand it to the valet.
“A member of X's team asked the valet to get his Corvette but couldn't find the ticket. The valets at the W are sticklers for tickets, but the valet recognized X and made an exception, as he eyed the Corvette parked nearby,” the report notes.
Either the car was similar to the one both men had arrived in, or they didn’t pay much attention to the details, because they got in and drove off. As it turned out, it wasn’t the same ride.
“Back at the ranch, a guy who had just finished dinner approached the valet with his ticket and asked for his Corvette. Oops. The valet explained what he had done, and the real owner called the cops to report the car stolen,” the celebrity publication says.
In this modern-day comedy of errors, DMX was saved by the fact that the valet had heard him say they were heading for a nightclub. The rightful owner of the car was given this information, so he sent the cops there and they retrieved the car. We’re assuming DMX and his mate had to hitch a ride to get theirs back from the restaurant parking lot.
