autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Order Guide Reveals LT2 Engine, Z51 Performance Package

24 Mar 2019, 18:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Over on the Corvette Forum, someone posted photographs and information about the C8 configured at an unspecified Chevrolet dealership in Canada. “Many exciting things” are featured, including an evolution of the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement.
13 photos
2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guide2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guide2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guide2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guide2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guideMid-Engine Corvette key fobMid-Engine Corvette key fobMid-Engine Corvette key fobMid-Engined Corvette in trafficMid-Engined Corvette in trafficMid-Engined Corvette in trafficMid-Engined Corvette in traffic
As opposed to the LT1 in the C7, the LT2 in the mid-engine Corvette is expected to develop in the ballpark of 500 horsepower if the Z51 Performance Package is specified. Customers are also offered two options for the rear-axle ratio, either 3.62 or 3.80 gearing. There’s no manual option at all, only an eight-speed transmission with a dual-clutch configuration (RPO code M1L).

Magnetic Selective Ride Control, 19- and 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/35 and 305/30 tires, Competition Sport Bucket seats or GT2 Body Contoured seats, there’s a lot to like about the C8. In addition to multiple colors for the brake calipers, customers can also opt for three stripe packages: Carbon Flash, Sterling Silver, and Midnight Silver.

As far as the roof is concerned, the order guide reveals plenty of options. From the Dual Roof Package to the Visible Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panels and Transparent Removable Roof Panel, there’s something in there for anyone who wishes to get into the Corvette owner’s club.

Interior trim options outnumber the exterior finishes. Speaking of which, the bodywork of the C8 can be painted in Zeus Bronze, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, Rapid Blue, Torch Red, Shadow Gray Metallic, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Black, Blade Silver Metallic, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Arctic White, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, and Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat.

Junior forum member NBVette4U also configured the 3LT package, power bolster adjustments for the passenger seat, Torch Red-painted rear badge, Cooling System HD, the head-up display, 12-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster, and performance exhaust system.

1YC07 is the codename for the C8 for the 2020 model year, which should be revealed this summer. Production in Bowling Green, Kentucky is expected to start towards the end of 2019, with first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2020 for the U.S. and Canadian customers.
2020 Chevrolet Corvette order guide Chevrolet Corvette v8 Chevrolet LT2 Mid-Engine Corvette
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 