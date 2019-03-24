5 Here’s a Car Thief’s Reaction When He Realizes He’s Being Filmed During Break-In

4 “Sovereign Citizen” Arrested in Washington For Putting Fake License on His Chevy

3 Sideswipe a Chevrolet Camaro SS And Flee, Get Instant Karma

2 Armed Robber Tries to Steal Chevy Impala, Finds Man Sleeping Inside

1 General Motors Invests $300 Million, Adds 400 Jobs At Orion For New Chevy EV

More on this:

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Order Guide Reveals LT2 Engine, Z51 Performance Package

Over on the Corvette Forum , someone posted photographs and information about the C8 configured at an unspecified Chevrolet dealership in Canada. “Many exciting things” are featured, including an evolution of the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement. 13 photos



Magnetic Selective Ride Control, 19- and 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/35 and 305/30 tires, Competition Sport Bucket seats or GT2 Body Contoured seats, there’s a lot to like about the C8. In addition to multiple colors for the brake calipers, customers can also opt for three stripe packages: Carbon Flash, Sterling Silver, and Midnight Silver.



As far as the roof is concerned, the order guide reveals plenty of options. From the Dual Roof Package to the Visible Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panels and Transparent Removable Roof Panel, there’s something in there for anyone who wishes to get into the



Interior trim options outnumber the exterior finishes. Speaking of which, the bodywork of the C8 can be painted in Zeus Bronze, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, Rapid Blue, Torch Red, Shadow Gray Metallic, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Black, Blade Silver Metallic, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Arctic White, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, and Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat.



Junior forum member NBVette4U also configured the 3LT package, power bolster adjustments for the passenger seat, Torch Red-painted rear badge, Cooling System HD, the head-up display, 12-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster, and performance exhaust system.



1YC07 is the codename for the C8 for the As opposed to the LT1 in the C7, the LT2 in the mid-engine Corvette is expected to develop in the ballpark of 500 horsepower if the Z51 Performance Package is specified. Customers are also offered two options for the rear-axle ratio, either 3.62 or 3.80 gearing. There’s no manual option at all, only an eight-speed transmission with a dual-clutch configuration (RPO code M1L).Magnetic Selective Ride Control, 19- and 20-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in 245/35 and 305/30 tires, Competition Sport Bucket seats or GT2 Body Contoured seats, there’s a lot to like about the C8. In addition to multiple colors for the brake calipers, customers can also opt for three stripe packages: Carbon Flash, Sterling Silver, and Midnight Silver.As far as the roof is concerned, the order guide reveals plenty of options. From the Dual Roof Package to the Visible Carbon Fiber Removable Roof Panels and Transparent Removable Roof Panel, there’s something in there for anyone who wishes to get into the Corvette owner’s club.Interior trim options outnumber the exterior finishes. Speaking of which, the bodywork of the C8 can be painted in Zeus Bronze, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, Rapid Blue, Torch Red, Shadow Gray Metallic, Accelerate Yellow Metallic, Black, Blade Silver Metallic, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Arctic White, Sebring Orange Tintcoat, and Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat.Junior forum member NBVette4U also configured the 3LT package, power bolster adjustments for the passenger seat, Torch Red-painted rear badge, Cooling System HD, the head-up display, 12-inch reconfigurable instrument cluster, and performance exhaust system.1YC07 is the codename for the C8 for the 2020 model year , which should be revealed this summer. Production in Bowling Green, Kentucky is expected to start towards the end of 2019, with first deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2020 for the U.S. and Canadian customers.