Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped

4 GMC Levels Up 2019 Sierra AT4 With Off-Road Performance Package

2 2 Women Twerk on The Roof of Speeding SUV on St. Louis Highway

1 2020 GMC Sierra HD Looks Predictable, Comes With Lots Of Tech

More on this:

2020 GMC Acadia Adds 2.0-liter Turbo Engine Option

Slotting higher than the Terrain but lower than the body-on-frame Yukon, the Acadia offers seating for up to seven people for $29,000 before destination. Introduced in 2016 for the 2017 model year, the second generation of the mid-size crossover prepares to roll out the mid-cycle refresh that brings forth a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder 6 photos Horsepower stands at 230, putting it between the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6.



The 2.0-liter turbo comes standard on the SLT and Denali, and as expected, there’s no higher engine option than the V6 mentioned in the previous paragraph. All powertrains feature a nine-speed automatic transmission instead of the six-speed from previous model years.



Bold exterior looks include LED lighting (standard) and C-shaped signature lighting as well as the AT4 trim level with aggressive styling and darkened finishes. An enhanced infotainment system and head-up display are also available.



18- and 20-inch wheel designs, LED turn signals integrated into the mirror caps, hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection (standard on the SLT, AT4, and Denali), and open-pore wood décor are also worthy of mention. Together with the exterior’s makeover, the cabin features a redesigned center console with superior storage space.



Tech-savvy customers will be happy to find out the Acadia comes with two USB-C ports, 15-watt wireless charging, eBoost brake system on 2.0-liter turbo models, Rear Camera Mirror (exclusive to Denali), and High Definition Rear Vision Camera (standard on SLT, AT4, and



“The 2020 Acadia is stylish, functional and capable with more of the smart convenience and connectivity features that customers rely on every day,” declared Duncan Aldred, vice-president of the brand. “With signature refinement at its core, the new Acadia advances the brand’s commitment to offering premium vehicles for discerning crossover customers.”



Pricing isn’t available at this time, but the Spring Hill, Tennessee-manufactured crossover shouldn’t differ too much from the Featuring high and low valve lift for maximum power and efficiency, the engine develops peak torque (258 pound-feet) from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm.stands at 230, putting it between the 2.5-liter four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6.The 2.0-liter turbo comes standard on the SLT and Denali, and as expected, there’s no higher engine option than the V6 mentioned in the previous paragraph. All powertrains feature a nine-speed automatic transmission instead of the six-speed from previous model years.Bold exterior looks include LED lighting (standard) and C-shaped signature lighting as well as the AT4 trim level with aggressive styling and darkened finishes. An enhanced infotainment system and head-up display are also available.18- and 20-inch wheel designs, LED turn signals integrated into the mirror caps, hands-free power liftgate with GMC logo projection (standard on the SLT, AT4, and Denali), and open-pore wood décor are also worthy of mention. Together with the exterior’s makeover, the cabin features a redesigned center console with superior storage space.Tech-savvy customers will be happy to find out the Acadia comes with two USB-C ports, 15-watt wireless charging, eBoost brake system on 2.0-liter turbo models, Rear Camera Mirror (exclusive to Denali), and High Definition Rear Vision Camera (standard on SLT, AT4, and Denali ).“The 2020 Acadia is stylish, functional and capable with more of the smart convenience and connectivity features that customers rely on every day,” declared Duncan Aldred, vice-president of the brand. “With signature refinement at its core, the new Acadia advances the brand’s commitment to offering premium vehicles for discerning crossover customers.”Pricing isn’t available at this time, but the Spring Hill, Tennessee-manufactured crossover shouldn’t differ too much from the 2019 model year