Porsche 918 Sport Turismo Looks Stunning, a Shooting Brake We Can't Have

Remember when I showed you the Porsche 918 Shooting Brake rendering last month? At the end of the story, I promised to keep such virtual contraption on the radar. Well, I didn't have to look too far and that's because Yasid Oozear, the artist behind the work has returned with a different take on the pixel play.
To be more precise, while the previous 918 Sport Turismo (this is the badge the German automotive producer uses for S/Bs) rendering showcased the contraption in white, the new set of images portrays the toy in red.
Once again, I have to mention that a real-world incarnation of such a vehicle would be pointless, at least as long as the engine of the base car sits in the middle of the vehicle. However, the said artist didn't ignore the specific details of the Zuffenhausen halo car, as, for instance, the top-mounted exhaust serving the phenomenal V10 heart of the hypercar, have been extended and now exit via the rear of the machine.
Nevertheless, renderings such as the one we have here help the shooting brake genre move forwards, which is why they deserve a round of applause.
You see, Porsche is one of the names that help this body type become more popular and, for now, that is limited to the Panamera Sport Turismo.
However, the German automotive producer has decided to include the S/B in its electric future. As electron juice aficionados know, the upcoming Porsche Taycan EV has been confirmed to receive a Sport Turismo version. In fact, here's some spy material showcasing the future electric family hauler with an attitude.
Of course, some gear heads, myself included, might see this as less than what we were promissed, since the concept prefigurating it, namely the Mission E Cross Turismo, added a bit of lift to the game.
Another look at my 918 shooting brake. One of many useless shooting brakes with no extra seats. Completely useless, so in your face, purists. 💁🏻♂️💥