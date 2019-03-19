Porsche 918 Gran Turismo Rendered as the Impossible Shooting Brake

Porsche is one of the few companies that help popularize the shooting brake genre, together with names such as Mercedes-Benz and Aston Martin. And with the Internet taking dreams to a whole new level these days, it shouldn't surprise you that the idea of a 918 Spyder S/B was born.
We're looking at a rendering here, so there's no actual reason for purists to fret. Of course, with Zuffenhausen having brought us the Panamera Sport Turismo, this borrowed the final part of its name to the 918.
Now, you might wonder what went through the mind of the artist who came up with this pixel play. We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem, an aficionado who loves to challenge conventions.
And here's what the pixel wielder had to say about this machine: "After seeing so many people freaking out about the Pagani Huayra shooting brake I did. I of course had to throw another one at you,"
The Huayra the aficionado is talking about is the shooting brake we showcased yesterday and here's the San Cesario Sul Panaro virtual contraption looks like, in case you missed it.
As is the case with the said Pagani, the ideea of a S/B based on a mid-engined machine makes no sense, because... well, there's simply not too much to do with the extra space on top of the engine other than heat some focaccia.
Nevertheless, the rendering real has gone extremely wild nowadays, so the Porsche 918 Spyder Gran Turismo isn't even close to the wildest pixel work we've featured. Heck, this isn't even the wackiest Porsche-related rendering we've brought to you over the years. Guess that title goes to the front-engined Neunelfer wielding a V8...
Of course, things won't stop here and we'll continue to keep an eye out for opinion splitters like the gas-electric hypercar we have here.
After seeing so many people freaking out about the Pagani Huayra shooting brake I did. I of course had to throw another one at you - the @porsche 918. Eat it, purists. 😈 Engine is still at the back and as a “shooting brake” this is absolutely useless. It’s just for the looks. Some are gonna like it, some are gonna love it and some are gonna puke a little bit. Or a lot. And I want one. Or two.