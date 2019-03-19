Porsche 918 Gran Turismo Rendered as the Impossible Shooting Brake

After seeing so many people freaking out about the Pagani Huayra shooting brake I did. I of course had to throw another one at you - the @porsche 918. Eat it, purists. 😈 Engine is still at the back and as a “shooting brake” this is absolutely useless. It’s just for the looks. Some are gonna like it, some are gonna love it and some are gonna puke a little bit. Or a lot. And I want one. Or two.

