This Zuffenhausen toy was spotted in Mannheim, Germany, where the toy was parked with the top down. Nevertheless, the roof also came up, which is how we noticed this example of the German tool comes with a black roof.The rear-engined machine comes dressed in Lizard Green, which happened to be the launch color for the 991.2 911 GT3 RS.As we mentioned in the title above, the hue has also made its way inside the machine - we can see the color being featured on the chronograph adorning the dashboard (the car is fitted with the Sport Chrono Package).While we're talking about the optional extras found on this Neunelfer, we must also mention the Sport Exhaust: notice the massive oval tailpipes, while the standard exhaust comes with four smaller units.Those who fancy a Cabrio incarnation of the eight-generation should know that good things come to those who wait. For instance, we've already spied the 992 911 Cabriolet last year. Oh, and here's a leak showcasing the production version of the Turbo Coupe. The new Turbo could make its debut by the end of the year or in the first part of 2020.Then there's a wild rumor talking about the first GT3 Cabriolet in the history of the Porsche 911.While the German automotive producer hasn't mentioned anything about the matter, the company is almost ready to drop a hint on this.We're referring to the imminent introduction of the Porsche 911 Speedster . You see, while the 997-generation predecessor of the car was based on the GTS, the newcomer will use the GT3 as a starting point. So perhaps Porsche's GT division has been persuaded to place its badge on an open-top model.