Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Shows Up on Nurburgring, Debut Imminent

Porsche's mid-engined sportscar are a boiling-hot topic these days. You seem, sales of the 718 Cayman and Boxster haven't been as strong as predicted, with the switch to turbo-four engines being the reason behind this. Then again, Zuffenhausen is prepared to introduce at least one six-cylinder version for each model and I'm refering to the 718 Cayman GT4 and the 718 Boxster Spyder.

However, the oily bits of the entry-level GT car are still a mystery. First of all, the recently-launched 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar has maintained the N/A 3.8-liter flat-six of its predecessor (power has jumped from 385 to 425 hp, though), we're not sure whether the street car will follow suit or if it will borrow the atmospheric 4.0-liter boxer featured on the 911 GT3, GT3 RS and Speedster.



Then there's the gearbox - as is the case with the previous GT4, the newcomer will pack a manual tranny, with the aim to prevent Neunelfer cannibalization. However, the rumor mill talks about Zuffenahusen offering a PDK tranny this time around.



Now, if you wish to feast your eyes on the work of art that is the manual roof of the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder, you can do so in



Returning to the big picture mentioned in the intro, I'll remind you that Porsche is rumored to be working on another pair of atmospheric six-cylinder models, with these said to be slotted below the GT4 and Spyder - I wouldn't hold my breath for such toys, though.



As for what the future holds, the German carmaker has confirmed it is currently testing both electric and hybrid powertrains for the next-gen Boxster and Cayman.



P.S.: The video below is a spy compilation and you'll find the 718 Cayman GT4 at the 8:13 point. Nevertheless, the rest of the clip is loaded with all sorts of go fast machines, from the



