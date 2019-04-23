2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Trio Shows The Big Rainbow

With that suffocating summer sun still a month or so away, this is the perfect time to enjoy and open-top machine. Thus, I've decided to bring along a pic that could serve as inspiration for a drive, be it at warp speed or at cruising velocity. Ladies and gentlemen drivers, welcome to the Porsche 911 Cabriolet rainbow.
The Zuffenhausen trio we have here was caught on camera in Greece and while some roads in that part of the world could be better, the landscape is ideal for a driver under the open sky.
Now, some of you might wonder about the shades adorning the 992 examples that sit before us. Well, the leading car is dressed in Lizard Green, the second one comes in Indy Red (some will argue this has the same color code as Guards Red), while the one that completes the setup wears a Racing Yellow attire.
Note that the cars on the borders of the trio feature the Sport Design Package, as indicated by those colored bits flanking the exhaust tips. Then again, the example in the middle also has something to draw attention with, since it comes with golden wheels.
Speaking of open-air Neunelfers, there are two thing I need to mention and they both involve future models.
I'll start with the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet, which has already been spotted testing and might arrive by the end of the year (a photo of the fixed-roof Turbo has already leaked onto the web).
Then there's the 992 Targa, which has been seen testing at the Nurburgring, with the bar wielder expected to land next year. In fact, we might even expect the German automotive producer to bring the two badges together and give us the Turbo Targa fans have been asking for. After all, such a model did exist in the past...
