Audi TT RS Sleeper Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Beats 918 Spyder

In factory form, the Audi TT RS is an amazing piece of kit. And that's because the compact toy can punch way above its weight (insert your favorite boxing story here). Then again, if you ask the aftermarket side of the industry, this is simply more of a reason to tune the five-cylinder model.

Then again, the



Nevertheless, the Audi battled a Porsche instead. The quarter-mile fight took place in the UK and saw the sleeper Audi taking on an also-tuned 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S.



Now, the factory Turbo S can cover the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.5 seconds, but the massaged example we have here managed to descend into the 9s arena. So its wielder musn't ve been pretty surprised to see that Audi grabbing the win, albeit by a tiny margin.



Now, about the work done to the Audi, you should know its 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo received a TTE700 Hybrid Turbo, uprated injectors and fuel pump, larger APR intercooler, APR mapped and calibrated by TVS with TCU software, along with a custom exhaust. Thanks to this gym trip, the machine now deliver 734 hp.



The German missile also saw its interior being stripepd, while being gifted with a set of racing slicks.



Nevertheless, the best part of this Audi TT RS seems to be its sleeper aura - sure, there are a few visual clues that talk about the modding, but these don't even come close to giving away the monumental performance boost.



