autoevolution

Audi TT RS Sleeper Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Beats 918 Spyder

21 Apr 2019, 16:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
In factory form, the Audi TT RS is an amazing piece of kit. And that's because the compact toy can punch way above its weight (insert your favorite boxing story here). Then again, if you ask the aftermarket side of the industry, this is simply more of a reason to tune the five-cylinder model.
5 photos
Audi TT RS Sleeper Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo SAudi TT RS Sleeper Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo SAudi TT RS Sleeper Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo SAudi TT RS Sleeper Drag Races Porsche 911 Turbo S
You see, this 400 horsepower Ingolstat machine can play the quarter-mile game in about 11.6 seconds, which is mighty impressive.

Then again, the TT RS that brought us here recently managed to deliver a 9.7s run after just three days of work. To put that into perspective, I'll mention that such a quarter-mile numbers could allow the sportscar to leave machines like the Porsche 918 Spyder or the LaFerrari behind.

Nevertheless, the Audi battled a Porsche instead. The quarter-mile fight took place in the UK and saw the sleeper Audi taking on an also-tuned 991.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Now, the factory Turbo S can cover the 1,320 feet sprint in 10.5 seconds, but the massaged example we have here managed to descend into the 9s arena. So its wielder musn't ve been pretty surprised to see that Audi grabbing the win, albeit by a tiny margin.

Now, about the work done to the Audi, you should know its 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo received a TTE700 Hybrid Turbo, uprated injectors and fuel pump, larger APR intercooler, APR mapped and calibrated by TVS with TCU software, along with a custom exhaust. Thanks to this gym trip, the machine now deliver 734 hp.

The German missile also saw its interior being stripepd, while being gifted with a set of racing slicks.

Nevertheless, the best part of this Audi TT RS seems to be its sleeper aura - sure, there are a few visual clues that talk about the modding, but these don't even come close to giving away the monumental performance boost.

Audi TT RS porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Audi drag racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 