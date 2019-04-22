autoevolution

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo Shows Up in Traffic, Gets Closer to Production

22 Apr 2019
The Porsche Taycan is set to kick off Porsche's EV revolution this September. And while the Zuffenhausen factory that has received serious investment to welcome the electron juice sipper sees the final adjustments being made, test engineers are polishing the last details of the car out in the wild.
In fact, you can check out a recent prototype sighting in the social media post below, with this showing a Taycan, along with a Taycan Sport Turismo testing in German traffic.

While I'm glad the Shooting Brake incarnation of the Taycan has joined the standard model (call it a four-door coupe or a sedan, depending on your preferences), I can't help but long for the lifted wagon that was the Mission E Cross Turismo concept.

Sure, Porsche is expected to give us electric crossovers in the future (A Macan-sized EV should be the first one to arrive), but the whole idea of the Cross Turismo was to offer an SUV alternative.

Returning to the Taycan version that will land in showrooms, I'll remind you these will follow Porsche tradition and thus come in multiple versions.

The only tech setup the carmaker has discussed so far involves one electric motor per axle, with a total output of over 600 horses, but we should see at least two or three models, with their outputs ranging from 400 to 700 ponies. And while AWD is mandatory considering the dual motor setup, we might even receive a RWD model.

The battery pack should also come in multiple forms, so you can expect between 80 and 100 kWh. Regardless of the chosen hardware, though, the Taycan will come with an 800V system.

This means that, when using a dedicated fast charger, users will be able to get 250 miles of range in just 15 minutes - Porsche is installing 500 of these chargers across the US for the launch of the car.

And once your trip is completed, you should have no trouble parking the Taycan, as the EV will be slightly smaller than the Panamera (this might not tell us everything, but it's a solid clue).


 

