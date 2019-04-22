autoevolution

Porsche Wants Its Drivers to Pay the Planet Back for Damaging It with Their Cars

Ever since the 1970s April 22 has been dubbed Earth Day. Seen by environmental groups as the best way to raise awareness to our planet’s problems, Earth Day has engulfed the auto industry as well over the decades.
As all in this industry are trying to cut down emissions – mostly to get in line with new regulations – very few are actually trying to get their customers involved in a more active way in a global effort to offset CO2 emissions generated by cars.

For about a year, German manufacturer Porsche has been trying with unknown degrees of success to make its customers aware of how much CO2 they put into the air while driving by means of an online platform.

Based on the mileage, car model, and vehicle characteristics a calculus is made and depending on the value that comes out at the end, a corresponding amount of money is listed. That sum should, in theory, cover the damage caused by that particular driver and his car.

For instance, at an annual mileage of 10,000 km and fuel consumption of 15 l/100 km, one should pay around EUR 60 to make amends.

Once one knows how much he owes, one can pay the Earth back by selecting one of the certified projects in hydropower, solar energy, and the protection of forests and species diversity, and donate the corresponding amount.

On Earth Day 2019, Porsche expanded the online tool to cover customers in the U.S. as well, offering them programs on forest protection in the U.S., hydropower in Vietnam, solar energy in Mexico, and species diversity in Zimbabwe.

“At Porsche, we are continually focused on innovative and sustainable business practices,” said in a statement Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche North America.

“Porsche Impact is another way for us and our customers to help offset carbon emissions as part of our goal to become the most sustainable premium sports car manufacturer in the world.”

