Porsche 911 Turbo Targa Rumors Increase, Base Model Spotted at Nurburgring

When Porsche brought back the proper Targa roof for the 991 (the 997 Targa was more of a panoramic sunroof option than a standalone model, even though its all-glass construction had its assets), many aficioandos expected the return of the Turbo Targa.
The two badges hadn't been brought together since the days of the air-cooled models. And the extra weight brought by the mechanical balet that is the new Targa mechanism, which makes this the least scale-friendly Neunelfer of them all, requires extra muscle.

Alas, the Turbo Targa never came along - we can probably be sure of that now that the 991 has received both a racing and a road swansong, namely the new 935 and the 911 Speedster.

Well, there's hope that the Turbo Targa will make a comeback for the 992 generation. And that's because the German carmaker is more open-minded than ever, as the introduction of the two specials mentioned above shows. Think about it: the first is the modern-day interpretation of the Moby Dick, while the latter is essentially a GT3 Cabriolet, something that seemed impossible to conceive in the past.

Keep in mind that the 992 is about 50 kg heavier than the car it replaces, so I'll once again turn to the more power argument mentioned above.

Until we hopefully get our hands on more clues on the matter, I'll remind you that testing for both the Turbo (Coupe plus Cabriolet) and the Targa has commenced.

In fact, the 992 Turbo should make its debut by the end of the year, with a leaked photo even showing us what to expect.

As for the Targa, we met the first prototypes about a week ago, with test vehicles setting wheel on the Nurburgring. And you can check out such a 992 Porsche 911 Targa in the piece of spy footage below (this is a base or an S model).

At least when it comes to this tester, the roof mechanism seems unchanged compared to that found on the 991 Targa. And given the 992's beffier figures (heck, the Carrera S Coupe can threaten supercars), I can't wait for the market arrival.

