autoevolution
 

2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet (992) Spotted in Dubai, Shows Wide Look

25 Jul 2018, 17:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The next generation of the Porsche 911 is just around the corner, with the 992 currently completing its final testing phase. Both Carrera (S) and Turbo prototypes have been spied on multiple occasions, with the latest sighting of the kind involving a Turbo S Cabriolet that showed up in Dubai.
4 photos
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Chases 2019 BMW X5 M on Nurburgring2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Chases 2019 BMW X5 M on Nurburgring2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Chases 2019 BMW X5 M on Nurburgring
The generation switch is set to bring a track width increase and with the Turbo packing a widebody feature by default, the test car shows a fat look (the good kind).

Since the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six of the current model is starting to show its age, we're expecting the German automotive producer to come up with an all-new motor for the next-gen Turbo.

As for the Turbo S, this could morph into the Turbo S E-Hybrid, a machine packing up to 700 hp, just like it has happened to the Panamera and the Cayenne.

When it comes to the interior, the main change will be a partially digital dashboard, albeit with the traditional analog tacho remaining in place.

We'll remind you that Porsche has yet to deliver the swansong(s) for the 991.2 Neunelfer. And yes, it looks like we're dealing with a pair of models, namely the 2019 911 Speedster and the 2019 911 GT3 Cabriolet.

The new Speedster will be an uber-limited edition, with Porsche rumored only to build 70 units of the thing (the company celebrates 70 years of driving joy this year, remember?). To put things simply, this is a 911 GT3 Cabriolet with a fancier roof and rear deck.

"But the GT3 Cabriolet doesn't exist," we hear you saying. Well, as a recent set of spyshots indicates, the rumors about the German automaker introducing such a model as a 911 Speedster "for the masses" might just be true. We used the quotes since the GT3 Cab will still come in uber-limited numbers, with forum chat mentioning 1948 units (once again, an anniversary nod).


 

992 cabrio test mule _________________________ #porsche #911 #gt2rs #992 #964 #993 #porschecup #porsche911 #911gt3 #918 #911gt2rs #911r #weissach #classic911 #carswithoutlimits #thewhitenoise #356 #porscheoutlaw #911targa #shmee150 #targa #911carrera #911turbo #aircooled #turbo #turbos #porschelove #mrjww #porsche911turbo #porscheporn

A post shared by the992page (@the992page) on Jul 23, 2018 at 11:49am PDT

2020 porsche 911 turbo Porsche 911 Porsche spyshots
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Detroit Become Weapon 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
The Judgemental Uber Guy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
 
 