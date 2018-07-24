Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows Awesome Soundtrack

With the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster having been all but revealed (the concept even made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed), Zuffenhausen engineers are currently polishing the final details of the limited edition. 4 photos



And since the Speedster is basically a Cabriolet incarnation of the GT3 with a fancier upper side, the soundtrack of the thing is phenomenal. After all, we're talking about a 4.0-liter flat-six that can sing up to 9,000 rpm.



Nevertheless, the exact output of the motor hasn't been announced, so, if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to get your kicks - will it be 500 hp as in the GT3, the



Interestingly, Porsche was recently spotted testing a car that looks more like an actual GT3 Cabriolet than a Speedster (here are the



In our book, a GT3 Cabrio would make for an awesome proposal. That's because the formula, which would be pretty similar to that of the 911 Speedster, would allow a greater number of Porschephiles to enjoy it.



After, only a limited number of Speedsters will be built, while the price of the special might make one weak in the knees.



This might just be the swansong of the 991 generation, with the 992 Neunelfer having already been spied testing in uncovered form, as we



