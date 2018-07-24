autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted on Nurburgring, Shows Awesome Soundtrack

24 Jul 2018, 14:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster having been all but revealed (the concept even made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed), Zuffenhausen engineers are currently polishing the final details of the limited edition.
4 photos
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted on Nurburgring
Of course, the testing mentioned above involves Nurburgring blitzing and this is precisely what brought us here. A prototype of the German hooning machine was recently spotted doing its thing on the Green Hell and you'll be able to check it out in the clip at the bottom of the page.

And since the Speedster is basically a Cabriolet incarnation of the GT3 with a fancier upper side, the soundtrack of the thing is phenomenal. After all, we're talking about a 4.0-liter flat-six that can sing up to 9,000 rpm.

Nevertheless, the exact output of the motor hasn't been announced, so, if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to get your kicks - will it be 500 hp as in the GT3, the GT3 RS' 520 hp or perhaps even more?

Interestingly, Porsche was recently spotted testing a car that looks more like an actual GT3 Cabriolet than a Speedster (here are the spyshots). You see, the test car packs the standard cloth top and rear deck of the first, instead of using the sculpted units of the second.

In our book, a GT3 Cabrio would make for an awesome proposal. That's because the formula, which would be pretty similar to that of the 911 Speedster, would allow a greater number of Porschephiles to enjoy it.

After, only a limited number of Speedsters will be built, while the price of the special might make one weak in the knees.

This might just be the swansong of the 991 generation, with the 992 Neunelfer having already been spied testing in uncovered form, as we discussed earlier this week.

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Porsche 911 Porsche
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Detroit Become Weapon How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
 
 