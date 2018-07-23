Black 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Lizard Green Calipers Looks Mesmerizing

Few owners of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS have already taken delivery of their machines. And we are now here to focus on one of the cars that recently left the factory, with this showing a bewildering spec.

991.2 GT3 RS ¤ –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– #Porsche #911 #GT3RS #Weissach #6DMark2 #Photography #Hockenheim #Hockenheimring #Facelift #Porsche911 #911GT3RS #MkII #991GT3RS #PTS #9912GT3RS #GT3RSWeissach #WeissachPackage #Spoiler #Carbon #Supercar #Blacklist #Carlifestyle #Carswithoutlimits #Itswhitenoise #Shmee150 #Carspotting #Carphotography A post shared by Maximilian Goly (@sirdiamonds) on Jul 18, 2018 at 10:10am PDT The overly aggressive styling cues of the Rennsport Neunelfer are slightly concealed by the color scheme used here - while the main color is Black, the car also sports visible carbon bits, since we're looking at a Weissach Package model.The machine skips the uber-light magnesium wheels, featuring the always-delightful standrd units, which also come in black. However, the brake calipers of the standard steel system draw quite a lot of attention, as these seem to be finished in a shade that could be Lizard Green (note that this is the launch color of the 991.2-generation GT3 RS).And even when dressed in a restrained color like the one we have here, the aero-aggressive cues of the 3RS are guaranteed to draw tons of attention.Despite of what we mentioned in the intro, we'll remind you that the Rennsport Neunelfer has already had it first crash Keep in mind that we're talking about an animal that can blitz the Nurburgring in 6:56.4 - the sheer thought of a naturally aspirated 911 one-upping the 918 Spyder on the world's toughest racetrack is enough to make a grown man giggle in front of the screen.Perhaps the only consolation comes from the fact that the accident took place on the Nurburgring. Heck, judging by the post-accident look of the car, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the machine was totaled.The Neunelfer was badly bruised in the crash, with the car taking damage at both ends. The details surrounding the crash are scarce, but the rumor mill talks about a fluid spill (come to think of it, this is the worst hazard one might encounter while blitzing the Green Hell).