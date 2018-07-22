2020 Porsche 911 Frantically Chases 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA in Nurburgring Test

The Nurburgring might be the longest racetrack in the world, but, sometimes, the Green Hell simply isn't long enough for a pair of prototypes. And with more and more manufacturers testing taking place on the Nordschleife these days, test car encounters have become the norm. Some of these involve machines of the same calibers, but this simply isn't the case with the duo we're here to discuss - we're talking about the 2020 Porsche 911 and the 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA.

5 photos



Speaking of the next-gen Neunelfer, we'll remind you that the Porscha was recently



The most important novelty has to do with hybridisation, a move the German automaker has already confirmed, albeit without delivering further details.



Nevertheless, we're expecting the 911 to follow the example set by the Panamera and the Cayenne and offer two gas-electric models. The first should deliver Carrera S level of go, with a strong focus on efficiency. As for the second, this is expected to be the Turbo S E-Hybrid, a monster with about 700 hp.



When it comes to the second-gen CLA, this will share the platform with the all-new A-Class. Unlike in the case of the outgoing model, though, the MB lineup now includes the



If you're in a hurry, you'll find the said chase at the 3:17 point of the video below. Nevertheless, the rest of the clip, which is focused on the second-gen CLA, is also worthy of your attention.



The Zuffenahusen machine happened to be on the trail of the three-pointer star four-door coupe as the latter negotiated the Brunnchen corner, as you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.Speaking of the next-gen Neunelfer, we'll remind you that the Porscha was recently spotted fully naked, with a partially uncovered prototype revealing the posterior of the thing - this perfectly matched the styling cues showcased by a previously leaked image.The most important novelty has to do with hybridisation, a move the German automaker has already confirmed, albeit without delivering further details.Nevertheless, we're expecting the 911 to follow the example set by the Panamera and the Cayenne and offer two gas-electric models. The first should deliver Carrera S level of go, with a strong focus on efficiency. As for the second, this is expected to be the Turbo S E-Hybrid, a monster with about 700 hp.When it comes to the second-gen CLA, this will share the platform with the all-new A-Class. Unlike in the case of the outgoing model, though, the MB lineup now includes the A-Class Sedan - we can't wait to see how the carmaker ensures cannibalization doesn't take place.If you're in a hurry, you'll find the said chase at the 3:17 point of the video below. Nevertheless, the rest of the clip, which is focused on the second-gen CLA, is also worthy of your attention.