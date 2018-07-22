Honest Porsche 911 Carrera T Review Talks About Everything, Good or Bad

After introducing no less than three GT Neunelfers in about a year or so, namely the GT3 (Touring included), the GT2 RS and the GT3 RS, Porsche came up with the Carrera T. We've talked about the back-to-basics, non-GT special on plenty of occasions and we are now back on the topic to bring you a review of the machine.

As Nick Murray, the reviewer behind the stunt admits, he is late to the world wide web table. Nevertheless, with Nick being a long-time Porsche aficionado and the owner of a 991.2 Carrera 4S with a stick shift, you can enjoy his description.We won't drop too many details here, as we hate to ruin the fun of the video, but there's one thing we need to add to the drawbacks of the otherwise interesting formula that is the Carrera T, namely the lowered ride height, which does affect the daily driving characteristics of the machine.Speaking of the Porsche 911 Carrera T , we'll remind you that the non-GT special edition will serve as inspiration for at least another model of the sort.As we discussed earlier this week, a set of recently leaked documents indicate that Porsche is preparing some interesting new models for next year. And the one that is the most interesting to us has to be the 718 Cayman T.And now that we know what to expect from this badge thanks to the T-labeled Neunelfer, we can't wait to see how the even more agile mid-engined sportscar feels on the road.As for the other models mentioned in the report, it looks like the Panamera lineup will see the return of the GTS badge, which was retired with the first generation of the car - note that the moniker is expected to be used for both the "standard" Panny and the Sport Turismo model.