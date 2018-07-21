Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

Porsche 911 Crashes in Belgium, Accident Looks Depressing

The current 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 is keeping us uber-busy. After Zuffenhausen introduced no less than three GTs (think: GT3, GT2 RS and GT3 RS) and a non-GT special (the Carrera T) over the past year or so, we are now waiting for the automaker to come up with the 911 Speedster and perhaps its for-the-masses sibling, the GT3 Cabriolet . However, we've brought the 991.2 into the headlines today for another kind or reason, namely a crash. 4 photos



While the impact wasn't severe, this still took quite a toll on the sportscar. the entire front section of the machine, up to and including the windshield, is damaged, as you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Then again, since the 911 basically went under the trailer of the truck, the car shouldn't be totaled. For one thing, the rear-engined layout of the machine did it a great service, as the flat-six was untouched.



The information related to the crash is missing, so we can only hope that the driver and any potential passengers walked away from the accident. As for what caused the trouble, it might be difficult to tell, but these cases usually involve distracted driving.



However, this isn't, by any means, the most serious accident we've discussed this weekend. That title goes to



Block was in the middle of a rally stage, when he lost the rear end of his Ford Escort RS Cosworth, touched the "scenery" and ended up on the roof. As if that wasn't bad enough, the machine was soon engulfed by flames, but not before the driver and the co-driver managed to leave the car.



