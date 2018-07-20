autoevolution
 

New Porsche 911 (992) Revealed by Naked Prototype, Has Retro-Futuristic Rear End

20 Jul 2018, 10:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
With the next generation of the Porsche 911 just around the corner, an almost uncovered prototype of the sportscar now reveals the production rear end, as you can see in the spyshots below.
4 photos
New Porsche 911 (992)New Porsche 911 (992)New Porsche 911 (992)
Zuffenhausen is expected to introduce the 992 incarnation of the Neunelfer by mid-2019, so it's no wonder that we can now drool over the posterior of the upcoming machine.

The details we see here match those in the leaked photo of the car, down to the color.

A wide active spoiler, which somehow reminds us of the 959 stretches from one side of the machine to the other. As for the taillights, these are now fully connected, with the resulting strip appearing to mirror the curve of the said aero element. Looking below, we notice the exhaust tips, which are now closer to the center of the apron.

As we've seen in previous spyshots (both Carrera and Turbo testers have been spotted), the air intakes featured on the wings seem to have grown in size, while the angle of the still-round headlights is slightly different.

We've also been able to take a peek inside the Porscha, with the most important change coming from the mostly-digital dashboard, which showed the traditional center-mounted analog tacho flanked by screens.

More importantly, Porsche has already confirmed the hybridization of the 992, which fuelled the rumors about the newcomer using an all-new platform. So far, we've only been able to spot the wider tracks, while forum chat also mentions the still-rear-mounted engine being brought a tad closer to the center of the car.

The Neunelfer could follow the path of the Cayenne and Panamera, offering a pair of hybrid models. As such, a potential 911 4 E-Hybrid would offer Carrera S levels of performance with a focus on efficiency, while we might also receive a Turbo S E-Hybrid with around 700 horses.

As for the Carrera and the Carrera S models (by the way, the non-wide prototype we have here seems to be a Carrera S), these should use evolutions of the current turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six motors.

And since the 991.2 GT3 and GT3 RS use a new 4.0-liter motor, the naturally aspirated flat-six should also be used for the next-gen models - 9,000 rpm delights, anybody?
Porsche 911 992 porsche 911 Porsche spyshots
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 
 