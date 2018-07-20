New Porsche 911 (992) Revealed by Naked Prototype, Has Retro-Futuristic Rear End

With the next generation of the Porsche 911 just around the corner, an almost uncovered prototype of the sportscar now reveals the production rear end, as you can see in the spyshots below.

The details we see here match those in the leaked photo of the car, down to the color.



A wide active spoiler, which somehow reminds us of the



As we've seen in previous spyshots (both Carrera and Turbo testers have been spotted), the air intakes featured on the wings seem to have grown in size, while the angle of the still-round headlights is slightly different.



We've also been able to take



More importantly, Porsche has already confirmed the hybridization of the 992, which fuelled the rumors about the newcomer using an all-new platform. So far, we've only been able to spot the wider tracks, while forum chat also mentions the still-rear-mounted engine being brought a tad closer to the center of the car.



The Neunelfer could follow the path of the Cayenne and Panamera, offering a pair of hybrid models. As such, a potential 911 4 E-Hybrid would offer Carrera S levels of performance with a focus on efficiency, while we might also receive a Turbo S E-Hybrid with around 700 horses.



As for the Carrera and the Carrera S models (by the way, the non-wide prototype we have here seems to be a Carrera S), these should use evolutions of the current turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six motors.



