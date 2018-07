Underberg Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Like a Winner

This 700 hp brute was delivered in Germany yesterday, with photos in the Instagram post below showing the color in various lighting conditions.We're looking at a Weissach Package machine that also sports the uber-light magnesium wheels, with the latter coming in a Satin White finish.The idea was to come up with a configuration that mimics the perfect factory level of integrations, so CCX options were used with care for both the exterior and the cabin - for instance, you can zoom in on the White Gold "Porsche" scrip on the rear wing.As for the cabin, the full bucket seats feature deviated stitching, along with "Weissach RS " embroidery in Luxor Beige, with the latter aiming to match the White Gold bits of the exterior.Now, you might wonder how the hue we have here feels in the real world and perhaps how this compares to other Paint to Sample examples of Green. Well, the aficionado behind the social media-based Porsche registry that brought the animal to our attention took the time to drop a few thoughts on this."Having seen this next to Brewster and Irish Green, Underberg has a level of warmth that no other dark greens currently have, and looks phenomenal in combination with the White Gold and carbon elements," we are being told.P.S.: Make sure to use the swipe feature to enjoy the full visual might of this Porscha.