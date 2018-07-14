Underberg Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Looks Like a Winner

A PTSRS Exclusive: Live from Germany. Presenting the first ever PTS Underberg Green (underberggrün; non-metallic UNI; P6G) 991 GT2 RS, recently delivered to a good friend of mine here. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. I had the privilege of configuring this car in Zuffenhausen with the owner back in November, and am very happy to see it finally come to fruition. The CXX options on this example were configured with subtlety as the intent. On the outside, the Porsche script on the rear wing is done in White Gold to match the exterior color scheme that is signature to the 2RS. Then, step inside to note the extended deviated stitching throughout in Black, the full bucket seats with deviated stitching and “Weissach RS” embroidery in Luxor Beige to match the White Gold elements of the exterior, and for the first time ever, the “GT2RS” entry bar illumination in satin White Gold. The key was to utilize CXX to build a spec that looks like it was originally meant to be, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished. Meanwhile, Underberg Green is a color that must be appreciated in person. Having seen this next to Brewster and Irish Green, Underberg has a level of warmth that no other dark greens currently have, and looks phenomenal in combination with the White Gold and carbon elements. Over the last two days, I had the privilege of being a part of the first several hundred kilometers of this car, and am truly impressed by its sheer performance. I am far from being qualified or experienced to make bold claims about cars, but this one is really on another level. Many thanks to my friend for inviting me on this journey of a lifetime. Would love to hear your thoughts on this example. Now off to Goodwood. #PTSRS

