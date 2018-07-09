2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo Prototype Reveals Svelte Roofline

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is becoming a more important presence in the spy area of our website. Earlier this week, we brought you the first true spyshots of the newcomer, as the previous sets simply showcased test mules using jacked-up Panamera bodies.
As opposed to its main rivals, the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, the Cayenne Coupe doesn't bring an in-your-face roofline. Instead, we're dealing with styling cues that sit closer to what the Porsche Macan and the Audi Q8 have to offer.
The previous prototype we showcased seemed to be a V6 model, as hinted by the average-sized stopping hardware and the tailpipes. This time around, though, the said bits show that we might be dealing with the Turbo model. For one thing, the banana-colored calipers mean that PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) goodies are present.
The Turbo will receive twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 power, but there's more. As with the standard Cayenne and the Panamera, there will be no Turbo S badge. Instead, we'll get a Turbo S E-Hybrid, a plug-in hybrid with 680 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
And since we're talking about a member of the Cayenne family, if one decides to take the vehicle off the beaten path, the machine will display respectable behavior.
The balanced approach used by the roofline of the vehicle also means that the rear passengers won't be too limited in terms of the headroom. As for the rest of the cabin, this will be identical to that of the normal Cayenne.
As always with Zuffenhausen, the list of optional extras will be loaded with all sorts of bits and pieces, thus bringing splendid customization options.
The German automotive producer is expected to introduce the Cayenne Coupe next year, with this probably coming to the US market as a 2020 model.
