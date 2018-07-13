2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Chases 2019 BMW X5 M in Nurburgring Prototype Assault

The 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo and the 2019 BMW X5 M are entirely different go-fast animals and yet none of this matters when the prototypes of the two are being tested on the Nurburgring.

4 photos



Well, if you jump to the 4:07 (just like the retired Peugeot) point of the clip below, you'll notice the 992 Turbo chasing the upcoming X5 M, with the scene having been captured in the Brunnchen corner.



The fourth generation of the SAV, which is all new (keep in mind that its predecessor was built on the platform of the second-gen model), has already



After all, the Bavarian crossover will borrow plenty of tech goodies from the 2018 M5. As such, you can expect at least 600 horses from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. And we're expecting the newcomer to pack a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.



With the super- SUV market being richer than ever, BMW needs to up the ante on the performance from, so we're looking forward to meeting the M incarnation of the new X5.



As for the next-gen Neunelfer, both Carrera and Turbo prototype have been spied on multiple occasions.



The 911 will maintain the rear-engine traditon, even though the engine could be placed slightly closer to the center of the car. Factor in the wider tracks and you end up with the kind of handling advances expected from the Zuffenhausen's iconic model.



The 3.8-liter flat-six of the current Turbo is expected to be retired, making room for an all-new unit.



Interestingly, the Turbo S could become the Turbo S E-Hybrid, as it has been the case with the



Returning the video below, this is focused on the 2019 BMW X5 M, so you'll get to see the velocity behemoth in all sorts of hooning scenarios.



