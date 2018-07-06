autoevolution
 

Is This the 2019 BMW M4 CSL? Prototype Shows Extreme Aero

6 Jul 2018
It was 2004 when BMW last showed the CSL badge, as that was the year when the E46-generation M3 CSL went out of production. Fortunately, BMW recently announced it would bring back the Coupe Sports Lightweight badge to replace the GTS. And while that news wasn't accompanied by further details, it looks like the current BMW M4 could be the one marking the CSL moniker's comeback.
For one thing, a potential 2019 BMW M4 CSL prototype was recently spotted doing its thing at the Nurburgring.

The test car uses the M4 GTS as a starting point, but we'll remind you that this special edition has already been sold out. Moreover, the tester sports extreme aero bits that aren't found on the GTS.

And thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll be able to zoom in on the extra bits and pieces fitted to the test car. Interestingly, these seem more fit for racing than for any other purpose, as indicated by their extreme nature.

With BMW preparing to introduce the new 3 Series, along with the inevitable paltform mates that will follow, it seems like we could be dealing with a swansong for the M4 Coupe here.

Given the scale-friendly meaning of the badge's final letter, putting the M4 GTS on a diet would be the main task of the M engineers, as the coup tips the scales at 1,510 kg (3,329 lbs). So you can expect plenty of CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) parts.

The twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six heart of the car, which should once again feature water injection, is expected to go past the 500 hp mark. As for the transmission, the prototype sports a dual-clutch unit and, given the cronograph dedication of the model, we wouldn't hold our breath for a manual.

Speaking of the Nurburgring, an M4 CSL should be able to one-up the Porsche 911 GT3 on the Ring, at least if it aims to please fans of the brand. However, that's no easy task, with the GT3 having managed to blitz the infamous German track in 7:12.7.

Regardless, we should get to see multiple CLS models in the future and we can't wait to zoom in on them.

