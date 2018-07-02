Porsche Cayman GT4 Hunts Down BMW M3 Ring Taxi in Brutal Nurburgring Chase

Have you ever wondered what's better than enjoying a lap in a Ring Taxi? Hooning the machine yourself, of course, but this is another story for another time. However, if we stick to the passenger's perspective, such a lap can only be spicier when one's cabbie, which happens to be a BMW M3, is involved in a Ring chase.

5 photos



Sure, the two slabs of Germany might be different, as we're looking at a twin-turbo super-sedan and a naturally aspirated mid-engined special. However, we have to point out that they're pretty evenly matched, which makes the hunt engaging.



The Porsche serves as the camera car for this chase, with this bringing the advantage of a splendid soundtrack. Alas, the filming setup isn't ideal, as you'll notice in the clip.



Both the Bimmer and the Zuffenhausen machine are driven at a respectable pace and, since this is a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) experience, the main straight of the track is missing.



The lap we're discussing involved a bit of traffic, with others cars getting in the way or trying to join the chase at times.



Speaking of Ring Taxis, we'll remind you that the times when BMWs were the only choice are now behind us. In fact, if you decided to visit the infamous German track and enjoy such an experience, the choice of cabbies is rather generous, with this involving machines like the Jaguar F-Type R and even the Lamborghini Huracan Performante (you know the Raging Bull that used to hold the production car Ring record thanks to a 6:52 lap).



And we'll remind you of the time when the Performante Ring Taxi was



