SEAT Tarraco Looks Surprisingly Stable During Nurburgring Testing

The SEAT brand might not have Skoda's reliability ratings or Volkswagen's deep options lists, but it tries to compensate with sportiness. It permeates even to a large SUV like the upcoming Tarraco, which is likely to be a 7-seater.

4 photos TDI ? They've got the same engine, but the Spanish brand makes a lighter car with less soundproofing and fewer frills.



Likewise, you could be tempted to believe that the upcoming Kodiaq RS is the sportiest 7-seater crossover made by the VW Group. But actually, this normal Tarraco model looks just as good lapping the Nurburgring, if not better.



Styling isn't bad either, especially as the spy video reveals they are using dynamic turn signal indicators. That's the kind of stuff premium cars have only recently added. But before you get too excited, we believe a full-spec Tarraco will go over 40,000 euros.



As for the engines, we, unfortunately, can't deduce what's under the hood from the video, especially when a BMW M4 is around and making noise. But we do believe that the Tarraco will go over 200 horsepower with two or more engines, one of them being the bi-turbo 2-liter diesel fitted to the



The Spanish SUV will probably be built at the Skoda factory alongside its MQB platform relatives. Both front- and all-wheel-drive (4Drive) versions will be offered. The new 7-speed DSG should be optionally available as well.



As for features, the biggest SEAT model ever built will also be the safest and most technologically advanced. A digital dashboard, the latest connectivity features, and advanced scanners will be present here. Expect a debut towards the end of summer or in early fall.



