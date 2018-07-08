2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Could Be the Nurburgring’s Fastest Production Car

As you all know, Porsche and Lamborghini are constituents of Volkswagen AG. Even though their parent keeps both companies on a tight leash, that doesn’t mean the group doesn’t let Porsche and Lamborghini sort their differences on the track.
Back in September 2017, the Stuttgart-based automaker responsible for the greatest sports car of all time managed to take down the Nurburgring lap record. The 911 GT2 RS is unrivaled in this regard, boasting a time of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds.
The Huracan Performante isn’t far behind, finishing the lap five seconds faster than the 918 Spyder. The 911 GT2 RS, however, is the car that stole the record from Lamborghini, and the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese won’t leave it at that.
Enter the Aventador SVJ, with the three-letter suffix standing for Super Veloce Jota. Lamborghini hasn’t used Jota since the days of the Miura, which means that this is not your regular Aventador. According to hearsay on the forums and reports from motoring media outlets, the SVJ could be the new king of the Green Hell.
Autocar.co.uk is the latest to highlight this possibility despite the fact Lamborghini didn’t respond to the publication’s inquiry. Scheduled to debut this summer, the sub-6:47.3 lap record of the Aventador SVJ could be confirmed by the automaker at the grand reveal. With so much aerodynamic trickery, carbon fiber, and an estimated 800 horsepower, the rumors regarding the SVJ might turn out to be true.
In addition to the mid-engine supercar that could have wiped the smug smirk off Porsche’s face, Lamborghini has another Nurburgring-related surprise in store for car enthusiasts and automotive journalists. That would be the Urus, which is rumored to have set the new SUV record. Compared to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio (7:51.7), the Urus is supposed to have finished the lap in 7 minutes and 47 seconds.
Can you imagine the Italian automaker making the two records public at the same time? That would set the automotive world on fire like a blazing Lamborghini, alright!
