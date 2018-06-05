2019 BMW X5 Breaks Cover as Bigger, Meaner SUV

The new generation of the BMW X5 is fresh out of the box, bringing with it a version four years in the making. Or eight years in the making, if you consider the 2014 variant just a facelift and not a new model.

SUV is here, bringing with it a refreshed look and an interior finally worthy of a premium carmaker. And it's bigger, too.



The new 2019 X5 has a wheelbase 42 mm longer than its predecessor (1.65 inches), is 36 mm longer (1.4 inches) and 66 mm (2.6 inches) wider than the outgoing version. The road stance has improved as well, thanks to the 19 mm added to its height (0.7 inches).



Design wise, what catches the eye at the exterior is the larger kidney grille with single-piece surround. Flanking it are LED headlights in a fresh design that extend into the flanks of the car, just like the rear lights.



The interior of the new X5 brings the most changes. The dashboard features, for the first time, a fully-digital instrument cluster in the shape of a 12.3-inch screen. There is another 12.3-inch screen that acts as control display in the center of the dashboard.



The center console hosts the Controller, the newly designed transmission selector lever, and all other driving-related controls. The entirety of the dashboard systems and controls is called by BMW Live Cockpit.



For the first time, BMW would offer a selection of digital services as part of the Connected Package. These services include Remote Services, Concierge Services, and Real Time Traffic Information.



As a mind-twisting addition, the new X5 would also come with pre-installed Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business. For select NFC-capable smartphones, a Digital Key to the car would also be offered.



In spite of all the gadgetry and tech that made their way into the SUV, it is the materials used at the interior that seem to make all the difference. BMW will offer the new Vernasca variant for the standard leather upholstery or Merino leather trim leather in five color choices.



Engine wise, the new X5 brings a much more compact offer than on the outgoing model. There will be four versions available at launch, two gasoline and two diesel: X5 xDrive40i,



The top of the range is the model that would not be available in Europe, the xDrive50i. The unit, previously used in the M550i xDrive, is a 4.4-liter monster that develops 462 hp.



All of the engines in the lineup would be made available with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The transmission itself has been tweaked as well, now featuring new control electronics and new torsion dampers.



As with all the previous models, the new X5 would be manufactured at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the U.S. There is no word yet when the new model would become available.



