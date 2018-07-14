2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races 2013 ZL1, America Wins

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, as, for two generations now, the Detroit Big Three have come up with monster that brings back the spirit of their ancestors and do much more. So, how has the most recent generation changed been for the Chevrolet Camaro, for instance?

To answer the question above, we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases a drag race between a fifth-generation Camaro ZL1 and a sixth-gen ZL1.Fortunately, the drivers of the two golden bowtie machines decided to take things to the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefiting from the prepped surface of the track - the two Chevys got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada.As far as we know, both slabs of America come in factory stock form. This means we're looking at a brawl between a 580 hp machine and a 650 hp one. So, how much of a difference does this make when you're out playing the 1,320 feet game?Well, you'll have to find out by using the video below. Nevertheless, we'd like to throw in some numbers before inviting you to reach for the "play" button.To be more precise, we've taken a look at the best 1/4-mile times delivered by the supercharged V8 brutes in independent tests and the results obviously favor the new model.You see, the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 needs 11.3 seconds to cover the quarter-mile task, while its predecessors can do it in twelve seconds flat. Of course, these figures were achieved in ideal conditions, so you shouldn't necessarily expect identical times for the adventure we have here.Of course, certain muscle car fans will argue that the fifth-gen model taked the win in the looks department, but we'll let you be the judge of this.