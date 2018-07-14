autoevolution
 

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Drag Races 2013 ZL1, America Wins

14 Jul 2018, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a muscle car aficionado, as, for two generations now, the Detroit Big Three have come up with monster that brings back the spirit of their ancestors and do much more. So, how has the most recent generation changed been for the Chevrolet Camaro, for instance?
4 photos
2018 ZL1 drag races 2013 ZL12018 ZL1 drag races 2013 ZL12018 ZL1 drag races 2013 ZL1
To answer the question above, we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases a drag race between a fifth-generation Camaro ZL1 and a sixth-gen ZL1.

Fortunately, the drivers of the two golden bowtie machines decided to take things to the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefiting from the prepped surface of the track - the two Chevys got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada.

As far as we know, both slabs of America come in factory stock form. This means we're looking at a brawl between a 580 hp machine and a 650 hp one. So, how much of a difference does this make when you're out playing the 1,320 feet game?

Well, you'll have to find out by using the video below. Nevertheless, we'd like to throw in some numbers before inviting you to reach for the "play" button.

To be more precise, we've taken a look at the best 1/4-mile times delivered by the supercharged V8 brutes in independent tests and the results obviously favor the new model.

You see, the sixth-gen Camaro ZL1 needs 11.3 seconds to cover the quarter-mile task, while its predecessors can do it in twelve seconds flat. Of course, these figures were achieved in ideal conditions, so you shouldn't necessarily expect identical times for the adventure we have here.

Of course, certain muscle car fans will argue that the fifth-gen model taked the win in the looks department, but we'll let you be the judge of this.

2018 chevrolet camaro zl1 Chevrolet Camaro muscle car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
 
 