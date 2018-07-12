McLaren 570S Drag Races 1,000 HP Dodge Charger Hellcat, Faulty V8 Ruins the Day

3 Dodge Demon Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Runs Out of Fuel Mid-Race

McLaren might be busy introducing the 600 Longtail these days (the thing is making its debut on British soil, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed), but we mustn't forget how awesome the 570S is. And, to keep the latter under the spotlights, we've brought along the freshest drag race involving the Sport Series machine. 4 photos



We'll start with the Macca, which packs a catless exhaust and a stage two tune - this is the 570S of YouTuber Street Speed717, who also owns (and races) a



As for the Hellcat, the four-door beast has been taken all the way to 850 horses at the rear wheels, hence our (admittedly generous) crank horsepower estimation in the title above. Note that the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 of the sedan has been gifted with bolt on mods.



The owner of the Dodge is well aware of the machine's scale-unfriendly nature. As such, the aficionado has partially stripped the cabin, thus making the machine about 150 lbs (make that 70 lg) lighter.



Alas, the drivers of two velocity tools didn't take things to the drag strip, thus skipping the safety benefits and the prepped surfaces.



Now, as it sometimes happens with modded machines, certain engine aspects are not always optimal and, as you'll notice in the video depicting the race, this can turn into a disaster. The lesson? Make sure you properly test your tuner ride before racing it.



When it comes to the aural side of the battle, the McLaren is no match for the Hellcat, even with the supercar's uber-aggressive tuner exhaust.



P.S.: You can jump to the 5:00 point of the video for the drag racing action we discussed above.



