2019 Toyota Supra Sounds Good, Looks Slow At the Goodwood Festival of Speed

The reason why it reads Toyota A90 in the picture above is because that’s the codename of the newcomer. Also known as J29 because it’s the half-brother of the G29 from BMW, the Supra that made the demonstration run up the hill is equipped with an inline-six. The engine in question is B58, displacing 3.0 liters and expected to churn out 385 ponies in the Z4 M40i with the Competition Package.Needless to highlight, the styling is out of this world for a sports car in this segment. On the other hand, the fender vents are fake and Toyota won’t offer a manual transmission. Speaking of the nitty-gritty, the Supra might sound good on wide open throttle, but looks slow on the 1.16-mile hillclimb. The driver didn’t push the car to its maximum potential either because it is a validation prototype The Supra GRMN is expected to feature the same amount of metric horsepower as the Z4 M40i equipped with the Competition Package, but on the other hand, the non-GRMN Supra is rumored to pack in the ballpark of 335 horsepower. That’s alright considering the 3,300-pound estimated curb weight, but then again, it’s Porsche territory if this variant of the Supra will indeed cost $63,500 in this part of the world.In Europe and Japan, a four-cylinder turbo that displaces 2.0 liters will be made available. 197 PS and 252 PS are expected from the entry-level engine, and that’s somewhat underwhelming for a sports car that looks this good. With all due respect, the MX-5 Miata is the better option if you’re in the market for a 2.0-liter sports car.For those who have grown out of this segment, Toyota is currently working on a hybrid hypercar with close to 1,000 PS on tap.