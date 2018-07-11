Dodge Demon Drag Races Lamborghini Huracan, Runs Out of Fuel Mid-Race

It's no secret that forums are loaded with Challenger memes portraying the Mopar machine as boats (aircraft carriers and all) and, given the hefty scale footprint of the thing, this doesn't come as a surprise. However, Dodge engineers have managed to work their magic in ways that allow the V8-animated models to deliver sweet drag strip results, with the 9.65s official 1/4-mile time of the Demon being the best example of this.

However, the Demon has yet to reach that goal, with the best stock vehicle run's we've seen sitting at about 9.9 seconds - we're currently waiting for the cooler fall weather to allow the 840 hp machine to showcase its full 1,320 feet potential.And, to kill the time, we love to keep an eye on what Demon drivers do to achieve more impressive quarter-mile times. Well, the most recent shenanigan of the sort is something to behold, since it saw the HEMI wielder running out of gas mid-race.It happened while the Demon was duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan, the LP610-4 kind and we can clearly notice the moment when the Dodge runs out of dinosaur juice.Since the supercharged beast had enjoyed a solid run up to that point, leaving the 610 hp Raging Bull behind, its sipping troubles only made the race more exciting.And with the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine serving as a camera car for the battle, you'll be able to get a clear view of the matter.The Demon, which belongs to YouTuber Tunnel Chaser, was manhandled by YouTuber Demonology , who possibly chose to leave as little fuel in the tank as possible in a bid to make the machine ligther - you can listen to the driver talking about the Challenger packing the full interior and lacking the skinny front wheels and tires in the video.P.S.:If you're in a hurry and wish to skip the drifting-through-the-city intro, you can jump to the 1:20 point for the battle.