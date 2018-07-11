Lamborghini Recalls Aventador Over Transmission Issue

To whom the Aventador matters, coupe and roadster models manufactured in Sant’Agata Bolognese from March 22, 2011 to October 14, 2017 are under recall. No less than 1,700 vehicles are affected in the U.S. according to the automaker.

Following the Super Veloce Jota, there’s talk Lamborghini The issue apparently stems from the software of the engine control module, which is set up to downshift when the engine is running at below 2,000 revolutions per minute. What that means is, the IRS (independent shifting rods) transmission could stall the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 , thus increasing the risk of an accident.Bearing in mind the Veneno and Centenario are both based on the Aventador, those special editions are also included in the recall. Adding insult to injury, remember that Lamborghini called back the V12 flagship last year over a fire risk from overfilling the fuel tank.Owners in the United States will be notified starting August 3, 2018. The fix, as you would expect from a software-related problem, comes in the form of a reflash. In the meantime, customers are advised to call Lamborghini at 1-866-681-6276. Those who would rather do things in a different fashion can refer to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website, where you can check the vehicle by VIN.In production since February 2011 for the 2012 model year, the Aventador family will welcome the Super Veloce Jota this summer. Packing close to 800 horsepower and the most insane aerodynamic trickery found on a road-going Lamborghini, the Aventador SVJ is expected to reclaim the Nurburgring lap record from Porsche.In regard to pricing, the Aventador S starts at $417,650 in the United States. The Aventador S Roadster levels up to $460,246, meaning that the Super Veloce Jota will be priced in the ballpark of $500,000. The previous high-performance edition – called SV – used to retail at $493,095 without even looking through the optional extras list.Following the Super Veloce Jota, there’s talk Lamborghini will hybridize the Aventador’s successor in 2020 (or 2021 in the worst case scenario). The Huracan will follow suit, and yes, the Urus will be available as a plug-in hybrid next year.