autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, Dishonor Follows

2 Jul 2018, 18:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
After watching this drag race, Mercedes-AMG is going to stop printing ads for the GT R and might even demote it to an AMG-Line model. I mean, every other AMG model with a V8 wins drag races in 2018. We're just kidding, but we honestly expected it to be faster than the Lamborghini Huracan.
2 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Drag Races Mercedes-AMG GT R, Dishonor Follows
You've got an Italian supercar with a 5.2-liter, 610 horsepower V10 engine against a German coupe with two fewer powered wheels and a 4.0-liter V8. So if you look at it like that, the Huracan should win. But after seeing enough drag races of the AMG GT R, we know that it's a real dark horse.

You might think that the GT R is not a supercar, but we disagree. Yes, the engine is shared with sedans and stuff, but it sits behind the front axle, so this is still a mid-engined car... technically.

Also, the gearbox is at the back for better weight balance, and we just love the way it looks. That Panamericana grille looks bolder here than on any other AMG model, being backed up by huge side air intakes and a trunk-mounted wing which came from the factory, unlike the Huracan.

Seeing the Lambo with a fixed wing immediatly makes you think it's the Performante. But it's not. We're dealing with the regular LP610-4 fitted with an aftermarket aero from 1016 industries, an American company. Yes, it looks cool, but it doesn't make the car any faster.

Regarding price, these bad boys are quite close. While the GT R starts at under $160,000, with options and a dealer markup, it usually costs $200,000. That's still cheaper than the Huracan, but not by much.

Maybe we shouldn't be talking in dollars, as this drag race is on a British drag strip. They do three separate attempts, which the Huracan wins easily due to its superior launches. But because the German V8 engine is twin-turbocharged, it wins the rolling races.

lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini Huracan mercedes-amg gt r
The Judgemental Uber Guy Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 