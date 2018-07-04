Lamborghini Urus Confirmed To Tackle the 2018 Goodwood Hillclimb

Oumuamua Interstellar Object Accelerated and Changed Course in Our Solar System

On July 12th, the Goodwood domain will once again open its doors to automakers, exhibitors, visitors, and the media. Lamborghini confirmed its presence at the event, and if you were curious why the Urus will take part in the hillclimb, that's because the SUV will make its debut in the United Kingdom on Lord March's front lawn.



Even though it’s the fastest SUV (190 miles per hour or 305 km/h) out there, the Urus isn’t the most powerful. Jeep has that honor with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The American interloper has 707 ponies on tap from a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, which has been proved to 840 horsepower in the Demon.



Over in the United Kingdom, Range Rover and Porsche utility vehicles are regulars at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with Bentley getting in on the action with the Bentayga as well. The 650-horsepower Urus, though, has what it takes to break the hillclimb record for SUVs.Late last year, Lamborghini said that it’s preparing to break the Nurburgring record for SUVs as well, though the attempt is behind schedule considering that we’re in the middle of summer and Lamborghini announced that it would do it in the spring . To outperform the 510-horsepower Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio on the Green Hell, Lamborghini has to lap the Nordschleife in less than 7 minutes 51.7 seconds.“Goodwood Festival of Speed marks the arrival of the Lamborghini Urus super-in the UK , with the first cars about to be delivered to customers,” declared Andrea Baldi, chief executive officer at Lamborghini responsible for the EMEA region.“The lineup of the Urus super-SUV as well as our V12 and V10 super sports cars means that fans of Lamborghini are promised a resounding display of iconic design and performance as each car runs up the Goodwood hill.” Someone really likes to use the word “super” to describe that Volkswagen Touareg in drags, alright.Even though it’s the fastest SUV (190 miles per hour or 305 km/h) out there, the Urus isn’t the most powerful. Jeep has that honor with the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The American interloper has 707 ponies on tap from a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, which has been proved to 840 horsepower in the Demon.Over in the United Kingdom, the Urus starts at £165,000 (on-the-road), putting it right between the Bentayga V8 and Bentayga W12.