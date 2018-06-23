Lamborghini V10, V12 Engines Will Survive Thanks To Hybrid Technology

Stefano Domenicali made a point last year regarding the future of Lamborghini, claiming that the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based automaker is working on the next generation “super sports car platform” for the successors of the Huracan and Aventador. But on the other hand, Audi expressed the intent to phase out the 5.2-liter V10 and 6.0-liter W12 from its lineup in the years to come.
Research & development head Peter Mertens then added that the current-generation A8 would be the final installation of the W12 for Audi, leaving the rumor mill alight regarding the future of the twelve-cylinder powerplant in the case of Bentley. Having said that, let’s turn our focus back on what’s in the offing for Lamborghini.
“We will continue to choose natural aspiration for the super sports cars,” explained technical director Maurizio Reggiani. Speaking to Autocar.co.uk, Reggiani further added that he’s convinced “the naturally aspirated engine coupled with a hybrid system can be the right answer” for the next-generation Huracan and Aventador.
Adding electrification in the form of hybridization could take its toll on curb weight, but that’s not the only problem Lamborghini is facing in regard to drivetrain development. Accommodating the battery cells so that they won’t eat up passenger space and unsettle the weight distribution are two other issues.
Some people claim the replacement for the Aventador, which is expected to arrive as early as 2020, will adopt an electrically-driven front axle. As for the Huracan, chief executive officer Stefano Domenicali made it clear not that long ago that the newcomer “will need hybridization” if it wants to remain special within its segment.
On an ending note, here’s another quote from Reggiani that should bring a smile to every fan of natural aspiration out there: “Why downgrade my powertrain to a V8 or V6? I am Lamborghini, I am the top of the pinnacle of super sports cars. I want to stay where I am.”
