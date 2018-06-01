Lamborghini Urus for $15,000? Chinese Clone Has Got You Covered

You know how every Chinese phone has a notch at the top this year, like an iPhone? Well, that's not happening in the car business. They're not copying anything in particular... just everything that's cool, especially the high-end European stuff.

What will that be like? Well, I suspect that the infotainment systems will be full of bloatware and the performance won't be anywhere near as good as the specs suggest.



Getting back to the subject at hand, the previously sketched Lamborghini Urus clone has just been revealed. This is the



The geometric design of the Urus is still present, but everywhere you look, there's something missing. It's like they started out with a Kia Sportage and just added some Italian creases. Why didn't they go all the way? Well, Huansu might have been afraid of being sued, but the far more likely culprit is cost.



Ten years ago, I don't think that even Lamborghini had the metal stamping technology to make those bold creases. And the copycats are only asking between 100,000 and 150,000 yuan ($15,500 and $23,300) for their SUV . I'm not sure I'd even pay that much. At least with the



But even if the Urus clone looks like a toy car, it's going to be relatively big and practical, with a 2,815mm wheelbase falling just 187mm short of the original. Even a 7-seat configuration will be available.



