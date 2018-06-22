Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

1968 Lamborghini Miura SVR Restored To Perfection by Polo Storico Division

In the same hands since 1976, the Miura SVR had its first outing after the nut-and-bolt restoration at an event organized by Lamborghini at the Nakayama Circuit in the Land of the Rising Sun. But first, let’s look back at how chassis number 3781 with body number 383 and engine number 2511 came to be. Originally an S painted in Verde Miura with a black-upholstered interior, the supercar was then delivered to the Lamborauto dealership on November 30th following its display at the 1968 Turin Motor Show.After changing hands no less than eight times in its home country of Italy, we fast-forward to 1974. That’s the year a gentleman called Heinz Straber acquired the vehicle, bringing it back to the automaker’s factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese for a special inquiry. The German told Lamborghini that he wants an even more extreme Miura than the S, and thus, the SVR was born after 18 months of work. Come 1976, the SVR was acquired by Hiromitsu Ito who imported the car to Japan.An inspiration for the Circuit Wold comic book, the one-of-a-kind work of wonder acted as inspiration for toy manufacturer Kyosho for its renowned die-cast scale model. As the more extreme half-brother of the SVJ ( Super Veloce Jota ), it’s almost impossible to estimate how valuable the SVR (Super Veloce Racing) actually is.“The full restoration took 19 months and required a different approach to the way we normally work. The original production sheet wasn’t of much help, as we relied mostly on the specifications from the 1974 modifications,” explains Paolo Gabrielli, head of after sales and director of the Polo Storico department Gabrielli adds: “The challenge for the Polo Storico team was even more daunting as the car arrived in Sant’Agata in pieces, although the parts were all there, and with considerable modifications. The only variations on the original specifications were the addition of four-point safety belts, more supportive seats and a removable roll bar."In the same hands since 1976, the Miura SVR had its first outing after the nut-and-bolt restoration at an event organized by Lamborghini at the Nakayama Circuit in the Land of the Rising Sun.