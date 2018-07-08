Challenger Hellcat vs. Challenger Hellcat Drag Race Is a Close One

To be honest, we were surprised to come across a drag race involving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and... another Challenger Hellcat. After all, with so many fresh machines attending drag strip events these days, why would one want to battle a twin?

While the answer still isn't clear to us, we're here to bring you an example of such a battle. The two Mopar machines duked it out at the Battle Creek Speedfest, an event that involved a standing start half-mile challenge.As with most 1/2-mile battles, it was the trap speed that set the competitors apart and we have to mention that both drivers were extremely determined to show dominance on the airfield that hosted the velocity gathering.In fact, the 1,014 hp duo duked it out on two separate occasions - the piece of footage documenting their fight, which you can find at the bottom of the page, also shows the maximum velocity, so you'll get a clear view on the matter.Speaking of the Dodge Challenger lineup, we'll remind you that the 2019 refresh has brought us even more reasons to seek a friendly fire battle involving many of its members.We are, of course, uber-curious to check out the new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye in action. With its 797 hp, the thing can be had in both normal (if we may call it so) and Widebody form and the latter could give the Demon a run for its money.If we look at the numbers provided by Dodge, it appears that the Hellcat Redeye Widebody and the Demon are pretty far apart in terms of quarter-mile stunts, since we're talking about 10.8s vs. 9.65s, respectively.However, the first value involves street tires, while the best Demon 1/4-mile run we've seen to date sits at about 9.9 seconds. And if we factor in the reaction time when choosing the winner of a race, things could become problematic for the Demon.