Dodge Demon Crashes while Drag Racing Classic Camaro, Damage Looks Bad

We always like to keep an eye out for Dodge Demon drag strip stunts and thus we've brought you tons of races to date. Alas, the one we're here to show you is different, since it shows the supercharged beast kissing the wall.

Alas, as the one behind the wheel resumed the throttle welding, the tires once again started losing grip. And, as the machine veered towards the Chevy, the driver overcorrected, sending the Mopar machine straight towards the wall - the impact took place at about 60 mph.



Fortunately, nobody was injured in the accident that followed. As for the vehicle, there isn't any terminal damage, as the owner explains at the 6:17 point of the video below (you'll find the crash action at the 1:51 point).



Note that this Demon wasn't stock. We're talking about the Dodge driven by YouTuber SRT Mush, who was engaged in the race for the 8s quarter-mile run. As such, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI had been taken from 840 to about 1,100 hp.



As the aficionado explains in the video, the insurance won't cover the matter, since the accident took place on the drag strip, so he'll have to handle the financial nightmare himself (the damage isn't exactly light, either).



And since the man enjoys logging his runs, you'll get to see plenty of explanations in the clip.



The lesson to be learned from this accident? Perhaps a bit of sideways practice (think: drifting exercised) on a road course could help drag racers boost their reactions.



