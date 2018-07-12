autoevolution
 

Ferrari 458 Drag Races Dodge Challenger Demon, Things Go South

Perhaps the craziest thing about a drag race between a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the Ferrari 458 Italia is the fact that the two are somehow related. After all, their makers are owned by Fiat Chrysler.
Regardless, the giggles delivered by the straight-line battle of the two can't be ignored, which is why we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing this.

The 840 hp muscle behemoth and the 570 hp retired supercar fortunately took things to the track, thus keep it safe and benefiting from the prepped surface of the strip - you can jump to the 1:12 point of the clip for the race.

And we have to mention that the driver of the Dodge didn't use the full might of the car when taking off, wishing to give the Fezza a fair change at putting on a show.

Any race of the sort must also be analyzed from the aural point of view. And while the 4.5-liter V8 heart of the Fezza talks of a naturally aspirated time that is now behind us, we can't ignore the Demon. With its engineered supercharger whine, the blown 6.2-liter HEMI of the thing gives the Fezza an aural run for its money.

Of course, the Demon doesn't always hook and go like crazy. In fact, we've talked about a Demon that crashed earlier today.

However, that Mopar machine has been taken down the aftermarket route, with its output having jumped from 840 to 1,100 hp. Sadly, the SRT halo machine kissed the wall at about 60 mph.

According to the owner of the muscle beast, the machine wasn't wrecked, so we can't wait to see it returning to the drag strip, especially since the thing has also received a nitrous setup.

Keep in mind that the nitrous wasn't used during the troublesome run, but it probably will, once the Demon returns to its race towards the 8s quarter-mile run.

