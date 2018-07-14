2018 Camaro ZL1 Drag Races 2018 Mustang Shelby GT350 with Surprising Outcome

Ford has yet to deliver a direct rival for the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (the S550 Mustang Shelby GT500 is almost ready, though, as the spy material has confirmed). Thus, if you're looking for a range-topper with a Blue Oval badge, the Mustang Shelby GT350 is the choice for you, at least if you're into handling more than anything else.

We're referring to one of these naturally aspirated Mustangs that punched way above its weight, taking on a



The two slabs of America got together at the drag strip, so we looked at the best results these machines delivered in independent testing. To be more precise, the ZL1 can play the quarter-mile game in 11.3 seconds, while the manual-only Shelby needs at least 11.9 seconds for the task.



Now, before you head over to the "play" button, there's one thing you need to know - we're not the only ones checking out YouTuber for fresh drag battles. In fact, the driver of the ZL1 did the same and turned to the comments section of the video depicting the race to explain his less than ideal time.



"This is the driver of the ZL1. This was my first day at the track (ever) and so I wasn't doing the car justice. Slowly started to get it by the end, but this was near the beginning. As you can hear, I screwed up launch control and that's why I'm so bad off the line. There was another guy with a ZL1 there (also stock), but with WAY more experience than me haha. His best time was 11.4. So keep in mind the ZL1 is MUCH faster than I made it look in this," we are being told.



