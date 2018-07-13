Boosted 2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Demon, Humiliation Takes Place

First Private Spacecraft to Reach the Moon in 2019

The 2018 facelift for the Ford Mustang has brought a serious tech improvement for the GT, as we found out during our review . However, certain owners will simply regard this as an opportunity to make their muscle cars even quicker with the help of aftermarket goodies. And we've brought along an example of this, namely a boosted 2018 Mustang GT. 5 photos



The owner didn't spend too much time contemplating his machine, as he took the pony to the drag strip instead. One thing led to another and the boosted Blue Oval machine met a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.



The two obviously engaged in quarter-mile battles, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. If you happen to be in a hurry, you can skip to the 5:04 point of the video for the battle between the two muscle behemoths.



Nevertheless, the bit that comes before is also worthy of your attention, since this shows a prequel to the said action. To be more precise, the same Demon duked it out with another modded 2018 Ford Mustang GT.



This time around, we're talking about a Ford that has maintained its all-motor nature, with its 5.0-liter V8 having been gifted with an E85 setup, an x-pipe and an uber-aggressive ECU setup.



Those of you who are tuned into our drag racing tales might recognize the Demon we have here as the car of YouTuber Demonology. As for the E85 'Stang, we've also shown you the beast at work before, with this machine delivering impressive results. For instance, the Ford



