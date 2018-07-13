2018 BMW M5 Drag Races Diesel Seat Arosa Racecar, Spanking Happens

With the Internet bringing the drag racing realm tales into our homes quicker than ever, the myth of the underdog is as strong as ever. And few recipes are more popular than that of a tiny hatchback taking on a monstrous badge. Well, when a Seat Arosa diesel drag races an F90 BMW M5, you don't even have to be a drag racing specialist to figure out that the battle fits the said patter perfectly.

The shenanigan was held on a runway in the UK, with the hostilities being held by the gear heads over at autocar, so the drivers of the two machines had all the space in the world to put the cars to work.The M5 might have grown over the years, but the Bimmer now comes with all-paw hardware, while its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 delivers 600 hp in non-Competition form.And we've already seen the M Division's super-sedan duking it out with plenty of velocity tools. However, we haven't witnessed the M5 battling a tiny three-door SEAT with massive oil-burning ambitions.The Arosa has been given a racecar transformation, as, for instance, its 2.0-liternow packs no less than 550 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist. Heck, even though nitrous setups are rarely used on diesel engines, this four-banger packs just that.The Spanish hatchback has been gifted with all sorts of racing mods, such as a Quaife-supplied(the thing is still) and an upgraded six-speed manual tranny. As for putting the power down, the machine relies on racing slicks for this.On the prepped surface of a drag strip, the SEAT only needs a little over 2 seconds to play the 0 to 60 mph game, while being able to deliver high-9s 1/4-mile runs. And, judging by the smoke stunts it delivers, this TDI might as well become a Bond car...Both the quarter-mile and the half-mile sprints of the two beasts were monitored, so you won't have any trouble noticing the winner.